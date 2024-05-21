Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 6,294 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $777.05. 764,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,035. The business has a 50 day moving average of $748.01 and a 200-day moving average of $728.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.13 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.73.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

