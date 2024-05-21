Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $25,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,288,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,921,000 after acquiring an additional 328,347 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.60. 1,894,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,812. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

