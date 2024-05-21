Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $19.31 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,062 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,516,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,006,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.