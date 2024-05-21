Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $33.78 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,575 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.7% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $33,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,759,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.66. The stock had a trading volume of 29,796,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,274,078. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

