Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,925 shares of company stock worth $54,616,836 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN stock traded up $6.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $993.95. The company had a trading volume of 326,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $943.14 and a 200 day moving average of $911.01. The company has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

