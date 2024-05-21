Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 27,380 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,380 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $28,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

McKesson Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $11.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $552.39. The stock had a trading volume of 819,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,931. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $536.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.38. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $373.28 and a 52-week high of $566.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.