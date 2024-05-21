Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 9,477 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $2,332,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1,263.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $4,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,468. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $266.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.93.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.