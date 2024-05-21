Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,199,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 2.58% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $176,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,692,000 after acquiring an additional 339,978 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

