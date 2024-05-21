Davis R M Inc. Buys 217,430 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,430 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $63,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.04. 6,899,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,105,026. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

