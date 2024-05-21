Davis R M Inc. Has $36.64 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $36,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 37.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of ASML by 29.4% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ASML traded down $15.04 on Tuesday, reaching $924.40. The company had a trading volume of 745,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,606. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $938.87 and its 200 day moving average is $842.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

