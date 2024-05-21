Davis R M Inc. Purchases 125,314 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 125,314 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $29,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,566,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,811,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $73.30. 7,611,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,250,711. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of -68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

