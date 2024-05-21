Davis R M Inc. Reduces Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,397 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $16,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $1,309,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 79.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.3 %

OSK stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.40. 315,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

