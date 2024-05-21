Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.1% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $49,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.87. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

