Davis R M Inc. Sells 122,993 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 122,993 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.16% of BorgWarner worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 8.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 11.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 502,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 18.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $849,870. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.0 %

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.