Davis R M Inc. Sells 4,954 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $68,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Linde by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Linde by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 538,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $350.60 and a 12-month high of $477.71.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

