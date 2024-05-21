Davis R M Inc. Sells 543 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $53,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $11.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.44. 486,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,922. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

