Davis R M Inc. Sells 75,803 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 75,803 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 152,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,190 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 76,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,278,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,056,530. The stock has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

