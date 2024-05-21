Davis R M Inc. Sells 9,915 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $16,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after acquiring an additional 598,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 193.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,238,000 after acquiring an additional 222,325 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,442. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $291.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

