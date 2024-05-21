Davis R M Inc. Sells 9,983 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $117.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,732. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

