Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $386.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.53 and its 200 day moving average is $386.44. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.53.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

