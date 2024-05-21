Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $75.66 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,505,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 57,250 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 4.9% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $75,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 36,486,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,016,594. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

