Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 4,275 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded up $7.47 on Tuesday, reaching $470.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $471.48. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.71 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

