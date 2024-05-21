Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC Has $104.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 15.5% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $104,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

