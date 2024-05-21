Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Element Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 85.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ESI traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $24.12. 1,483,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Solutions

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.