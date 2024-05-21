EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of EME stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.24. The company had a trading volume of 364,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.55. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $161.49 and a one year high of $388.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

