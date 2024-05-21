Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 0.3% Higher

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.45 and last traded at $119.01. 2,430,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 18,364,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $464.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

