FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $35,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 278,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 137,595 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $252.08. 568,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,781. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.