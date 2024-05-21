Financial Contrast: Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) & Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) and Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Purple Biotech and Daré Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Biotech N/A N/A -$19.88 million ($0.92) -0.65 Daré Bioscience $2.81 million 15.27 -$30.16 million ($0.32) -1.33

Purple Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Daré Bioscience. Daré Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Purple Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

9.6% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Daré Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Daré Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Purple Biotech has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Purple Biotech and Daré Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Daré Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67

Purple Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,425.42%. Daré Bioscience has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 946.51%. Given Purple Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Purple Biotech is more favorable than Daré Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Biotech and Daré Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Biotech N/A -57.40% -49.02% Daré Bioscience N/A -1,482.38% -139.90%

Summary

Purple Biotech beats Daré Bioscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage. The company has collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab in addition to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharma Ltd and changed its name to Purple Biotech Ltd. in December 2020. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older. It is developing Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly intravaginal contraceptive; Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the female genitalia on demand for the treatment of female sexual arousal disorder; DARE-HRT1 to treat moderate to-severe vasomotor symptoms in menopausal hormone therapy; DARE-VVA1 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia or pain during sexual intercourse; and DARE-CIN to treat cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other human papillomavirus related pathologies. The company is also developing DARE-PDM1 for the treatment of primary dysmenorrhea; DARE-204 and DARE-214, an injectable formulations contraception of etonogestrel designed to provide contraception over 6-month and 12-month periods; DARE-FRT1, an intravaginal ring designed to deliver bio-identical progesterone for luteal phase support as part of an in vitro fertilization treatment plan; and DARE-PTB1 for the prevention of preterm birth. In addition, it is developing DARE-LARC1, a contraceptive implant delivering levonorgestrel with a woman-centered design that controlled contraceptive option; DARE-LBT, a novel hydrogel formulation for vaginal delivery of live biotherapeutics to support vaginal health; DARE-GML, a multi-target antimicrobial agent; DARE-RH1, a novel approach to non-hormonal contraception for men and women by targeting the CatSper ion channel; and DARE-PTB2 for the prevention and treatment of idiopathic preterm birth through inhibition of a stress response protein. Daré Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

