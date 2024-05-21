First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) is Verdad Advisers LP’s 7th Largest Position

Verdad Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 175.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. First Foundation makes up 3.2% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 49.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 62.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 398,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $353.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.29. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on First Foundation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Foundation

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,230,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,041,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

