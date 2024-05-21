First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:FCT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 79,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,084. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

