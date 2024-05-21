Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,514 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.54% of Palo Alto Networks worth $504,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.78. 10,775,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.52. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.20.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

