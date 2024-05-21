Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 210,213 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,387,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,213 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $378,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,347,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,904,000 after acquiring an additional 63,866 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,407,313 shares. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

