FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII) Shares Acquired by Kim LLC

Kim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC’s holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTII. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,096,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in FutureTech II Acquisition by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 213,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in FutureTech II Acquisition by 221.0% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 140,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 96,875 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in FutureTech II Acquisition by 221.0% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

FutureTech II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTII remained flat at $11.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 39 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

FutureTech II Acquisition Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

