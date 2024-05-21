Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 26.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $84,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,432,000 after buying an additional 555,332 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,259,000 after buying an additional 150,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,182,000 after buying an additional 340,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,277,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,442,000 after buying an additional 275,026 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,730,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 868,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,390. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

