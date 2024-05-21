General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.66% of General Dynamics worth $467,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GD traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.58. 466,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $301.48. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,142 shares of company stock valued at $30,412,994. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Argus upped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.53.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

