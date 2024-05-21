General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Mark Lagrand Burns Sells 12,089 Shares

Posted by on May 21st, 2024

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Free Report) VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Lagrand Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 10th, Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of General Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.62. The company had a trading volume of 450,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,684. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $301.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.29 and its 200-day moving average is $268.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $16,077,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.