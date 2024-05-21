General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Mark Lagrand Burns Sells 12,089 Shares

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Lagrand Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of General Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.62. The company had a trading volume of 450,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,684. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $301.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.29 and its 200-day moving average is $268.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $16,077,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

