Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) were down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 1,458,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,912,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Globalstar Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Globalstar Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globalstar stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Free Report ) by 135.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

