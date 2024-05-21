Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0414 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $227,408.77 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,654.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $514.18 or 0.00738196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00126399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00044811 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00063409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00194074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00099189 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

