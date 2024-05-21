GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lessened its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in GSK were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 23.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $7,024,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSK traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. 2,299,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

