Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after buying an additional 524,794 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $118.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,978. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

