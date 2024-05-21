Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,466 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. 404,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,386. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

