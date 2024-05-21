Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.00.

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.65. 161,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,151. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.39 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.28.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,236 shares of company stock valued at $59,626,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

