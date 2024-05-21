Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.81. 1,459,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,587. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

