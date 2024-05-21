Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $553,000 Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,122 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,364,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,912,000 after acquiring an additional 110,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,305,000 after acquiring an additional 349,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,121,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,189,000 after acquiring an additional 157,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,056,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.45.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CHX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

