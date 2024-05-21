Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,241 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $167.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.79.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

