Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,748 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. 4,541,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,079. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

