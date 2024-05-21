Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 593 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $534.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,650. The company has a market capitalization of $460.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $534.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $517.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

