Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,676 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.06. 1,202,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.