Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,683 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CNX Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,489,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,805 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at about $19,018,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 2,200.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 676,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 647,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CNX Resources by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,009,000 after acquiring an additional 376,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 130.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 280,849 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $24.66. 2,552,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,402. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.36. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard acquired 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $25,133.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

