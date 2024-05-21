Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Takes $4.80 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of VO traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $248.65. The stock had a trading volume of 309,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

